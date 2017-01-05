Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $84.73 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen and Company set a $120.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 76.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $103.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-downgraded-to-buy-at-vetr-inc/1140937.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.