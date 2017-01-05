Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Shares Sold by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,251 shares during the period. Genuine Parts Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts Company were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 1,549.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 29.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 257,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 435,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) traded down 0.46% during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 414,556 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $105.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business earned $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Genuine Parts Company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts Company to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Genuine Parts Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In other Genuine Parts Company news, Chairman Thomas Gallagher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.24 per share, for a total transaction of $267,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

