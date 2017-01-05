General Motors Company (GM) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Motors Company were worth $57,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 36.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.28. The business earned $42.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. General Motors Company had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Thursday. Vetr lowered General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Instinet increased their price target on General Motors Company from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on General Motors Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

In other news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

