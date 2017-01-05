General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on February 1st

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) opened at 62.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,546,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,864,000 after buying an additional 1,679,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in General Mills by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 146.8% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

