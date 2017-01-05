General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of General Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised General Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) opened at 25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.84. General Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. General Growth Properties had a net margin of 52.33% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Growth Properties will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Growth Properties by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Growth Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Growth Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Growth Properties by 87.8% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after buying an additional 638,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in General Growth Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 35,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Growth Properties

General Growth Properties, Inc (GGP) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties segment. It is engaged in owning and operating retail properties to communities, retailers, employees, consumers and shareholders.

