General Electric Company (GE) Stake Reduced by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. General Electric Company accounts for about 6.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in General Electric Company were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 79,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 358,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.57% on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,855,707 shares. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. General Electric Company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. set a $34.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr raised General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.83 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $28.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

