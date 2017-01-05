General Communication, Inc. (GNCMA) Insider Tina Pidgeon Sells 25,000 Shares

General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) insider Tina Pidgeon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,244.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tina Pidgeon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tina Pidgeon sold 9,586 shares of General Communication stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $168,905.32.

On Monday, November 14th, Tina Pidgeon sold 5,500 shares of General Communication stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $93,335.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Tina Pidgeon sold 5,700 shares of General Communication stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $96,159.00.

Shares of General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) opened at 21.44 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $771.07 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. General Communication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

General Communication Company Profile

General Communication, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

