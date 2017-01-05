Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. Has $2,565,000 Stake in IMS Health Holdings Inc (IMS)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lowered its stake in IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s holdings in IMS Health Holdings were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in IMS Health Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $17,952,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 4.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 7,073.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in IMS Health Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) remained flat at $31.34 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. IMS Health Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMS Health Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IMS Health Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

IMS Health Holdings Company Profile

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

