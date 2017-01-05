Gamestop Corporation (GME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gamestop Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr cut shares of Gamestop Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.52.

Shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) opened at 25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Gamestop Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Gamestop Corporation had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Gamestop Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $983,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 114.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

