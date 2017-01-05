Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) opened at 3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $45.68 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/galmed-pharmaceuticals-ltd-glmd-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1140707.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.54% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.