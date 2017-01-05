FY2016 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company earned $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.64 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. BJ's Restaurants's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BJRI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded down 5.13% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,302 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $859.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 93.6% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $503,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

