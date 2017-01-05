FY2016 Earnings Estimate for Newfield Exploration Company Issued By Williams Capital (NFX)

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) – Equities researchers at Williams Capital upped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newfield Exploration Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration Company’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 42.49 on Wednesday. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company's market capitalization is $8.38 billion.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 42.49 on Wednesday. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company’s market capitalization is $8.38 billion.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.42 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 17.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 74,639 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration Company during the third quarter valued at about $3,181,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of Newfield Exploration Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

