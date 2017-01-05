Futura Medical plc. (FUM) Given Corporate Rating at N+1 Singer

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at N+1 Singer in a research report issued on Thursday.

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) opened at 58.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.04. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 57.67 million. Futura Medical plc. has a one year low of GBX 14.31 and a one year high of GBX 95.60.

Futura Medical plc. Company Profile

Futura Medical plc is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company that develops products for consumer healthcare. The Company is engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices and the commercial exploitation. It is also engaged in transdermal delivery and has developed a transdermal technology, DermaSys for the absorption of active molecules through the skin.

