FTB Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 286.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after buying an additional 772,288 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15,924.1% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 464,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after buying an additional 461,800 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $25,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,025,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,285,000 after buying an additional 168,478 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) traded up 1.61% during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.35. 1,944,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

In other news, Chairman John F. Lundgren sold 75,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 603,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,459,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 450 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,086. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions (automatic doors and commercial locking systems), electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

