FTB Advisors Inc. Has $6,904,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company comprises approximately 0.9% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 9,300.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 118.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 3,364,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/ftb-advisors-inc-has-6904000-position-in-archer-daniels-midland-company-adm/1141371.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.14 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $115,435.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $979,135.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.