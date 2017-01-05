Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,977 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) traded down 1.50% on Thursday, hitting $104.55. 1,720,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

In related news, SVP Sharon C. Taylor sold 85,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $7,265,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $797,777.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,776.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities and investment management. The Company’s divisions include U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management Division; U.S.

