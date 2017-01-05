Ford Motor Company (F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Vetr upgraded Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.05 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on Ford Motor Company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Instinet lifted their price target on Ford Motor Company from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor Company to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $152,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 60,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,669,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,463,000 after buying an additional 6,348,720 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 739,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,146,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,129,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded down 2.89% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,553,599 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company earned $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

