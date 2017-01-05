FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 133.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 786,528 shares. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average is $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.28.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm earned $484.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post $6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. William Blair began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $200.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.87.

In related news, insider Todd House sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $1,378,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,669.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is an independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

