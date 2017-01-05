Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Position Boosted by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 139.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,398 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 603.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 97.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 957.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) traded down 0.25% during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.38. 170,206 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,198,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,994 shares in the company, valued at $30,871,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin Mcgranahan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,627.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company operates through two segments: Payments and Industry Products (Payments) and Financial Institution Services (Financial). The Payments segment provides debit and credit card processing and services, electronic bill payment and presentment services, Internet and mobile banking software and services, person-to-person payment services, and other electronic payments software and services.

