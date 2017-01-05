FirstGroup plc (FGP) Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays PLC

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGP. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup plc from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 141 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup plc to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup plc from GBX 146 ($1.79) to GBX 168 ($2.06) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.23 ($1.45).
Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) opened at 103.50 on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 79.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 116.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.25 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.53.
In other FirstGroup plc news, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £7,923.30 ($9,737.37). Also, insider Mick Barker purchased 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £606.67 ($745.57).
FirstGroup plc Company Profile
FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.
