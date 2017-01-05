FirstGroup plc (FGP) Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays PLC

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGP. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup plc from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 141 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup plc to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup plc from GBX 146 ($1.79) to GBX 168 ($2.06) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.23 ($1.45).

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) opened at 103.50 on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 79.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 116.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.25 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FirstGroup plc (FGP) Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays PLC” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/firstgroup-plc-fgp-earns-equal-weight-rating-from-barclays-plc/1140455.html.

In other FirstGroup plc news, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £7,923.30 ($9,737.37). Also, insider Mick Barker purchased 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £606.67 ($745.57).

FirstGroup plc Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.