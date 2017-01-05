Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 2,891 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises about 2.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $490,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) traded down 1.82% during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,111 shares. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $108.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation raised Thor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wellington Shields raised Thor Industries from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In other news, Director Alan Siegel sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $224,516.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,988 shares in the company, valued at $701,665.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

