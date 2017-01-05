Ferro Corporation (FOE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) opened at 14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.19. Ferro Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm earned $288.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ferro Corporation had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferro Corporation will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ferro Corporation during the third quarter worth about $7,967,000. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferro Corporation by 138.9% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 460,312 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ferro Corporation during the second quarter worth about $5,005,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ferro Corporation during the third quarter worth about $4,836,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ferro Corporation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,034,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 338,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces performance materials for a range of manufacturers in diversified industries throughout the world. The Company uses inorganic and organic chemical processes, polymer science and materials science to develop and produce these performance materials. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings; Performance Colors and Glass, and Pigments, Powders and Oxides.

