Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $42.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation an industry rank of 28 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) opened at 58.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $617.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

In related news, Director Lowell Junkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Buzby sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $401,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Guarantees, Rural Utilities and Institutional Credit.

