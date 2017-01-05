F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (FCPT)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:FCPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:FCPT) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136.10. The company had a trading volume of 795,458 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.33. F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 98.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 138.90.

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited Company Profile

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in the United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.

