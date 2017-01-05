Facebook, Inc. (FB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $129.91 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Axiom Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 118.69 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 766,652 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $101,719,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $97,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,890 shares in the company, valued at $10,861,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

