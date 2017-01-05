F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 881,155 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $148,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $118,505,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 63.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,277,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,248,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $55,841,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 364.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,282,000 after buying an additional 354,305 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $30,300,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened at 145.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $148.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $134.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

In related news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 5,777 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $781,685.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,474.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,660 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $227,386.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is the developer and provider of application delivery services. The Company’s core technology is a full-proxy, programmable, software platform called TMOS (Traffic Management Operating System). It helps organizations seamlessly scale cloud, data center, and software-defined networking deployments to successfully deliver applications to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

