Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,696,000 after buying an additional 176,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 31.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 1,536,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other Extended Stay America news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners G sold 4,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $71,793,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $138,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,597.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

