Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Stake Increased by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.75% during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,230 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.99. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $25.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRX. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

