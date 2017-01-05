Exelon Corporation (EXC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXC. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $39.50 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) remained flat at $35.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,314,334 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The energy giant reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm earned $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.78%.

In other Exelon Corporation news, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $2,322,108.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 433,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 442,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $15,433,357.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 289.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company operates through nine segments consisting of Exelon Generation Company, LLC’s (Generation’s) six power marketing segments, including Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, ERCOT and other regions; Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd); PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE).

