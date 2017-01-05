Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann currently has a “Positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. S&P Equity Research upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $13.41 to $15.57 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Exelixis, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (EXEL)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/exelixis-inc-expected-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-00-per-share-exel/1141239.html.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded down 1.667% during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.045. 2,552,421 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.31 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 531.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $28,867,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 240,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Geduld E E acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development and commercialization of cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases, in various tumor indications. Cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, and is sold under the brand name COMETRIQ.

