Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Exchange Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) traded down 0.60% on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 91,410 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in two sectors: aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation, which provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

