Evercore Trust Company N.A. Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Evercore Trust Company N.A. decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,415,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,102 shares during the period. Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Davidson & Garrard Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded down 1.73% on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,051 shares. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company’s market cap is $1.98 billion.

GNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on Genworth Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $1.57 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genworth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

