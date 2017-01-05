Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (ESCC) Major Shareholder Peter R. Kellogg Purchases 40,030 Shares

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (NASDAQ:ESCC) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 40,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,235.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,923,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,869.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (NASDAQ:ESCC) opened at 1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation (E&S) focuses on the production of visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, dome architectural treatments, and content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions and entertainment venues.

