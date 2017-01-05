E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Receives $33.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) opened at 35.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.72. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $486 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645 million. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 78,473.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,795,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 2,792,094 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 305.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,464,000 after buying an additional 2,650,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 219.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,589,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 1,778,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 1,391.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,579,000 after buying an additional 1,214,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,402,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,243,000 after buying an additional 1,053,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial Corporation

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

