Equity One, Inc. (EQY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,009,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 722,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Equity One were worth $122,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity One by 25.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,358,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,478,695 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in Equity One during the third quarter valued at $30,746,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity One by 152.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 905,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after buying an additional 546,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity One by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,965,000 after buying an additional 418,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equity One by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,443,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,232,000 after buying an additional 324,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY) opened at 31.23 on Thursday. Equity One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Equity One (NYSE:EQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Equity One had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business earned $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity One, Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equity One’s payout ratio is 179.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Equity One from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About Equity One

Equity One, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. The Company’s property portfolio includes 90-30 Metropolitan, 1175 Third Avenue, Aventura Square, Circle Center West, Culver Center, Bird Ludlum, Greenwood, Pavilion, Sheridan Plaza, Shoppes of Silverlakes, Westport Plaza, Alafaya Village, Ryanwood, Town & Country, Plaza Escuela, Potrero, Copps Hill, Southbury Green, Clocktower Plaza, Buckhead Station, Hampton Oaks, Quincy Star Market, Elmwood Oaks, Westwood Towers, Centre Pointe Plaza and Willows Shopping Center.

