Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn lifted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. RBC Capital Markets cut Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co cut Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-hartford-financial-services-group-inc-thes-q2-2017-earnings-hig/1141280.html.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) traded down 0.41% on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,750 shares. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,868 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $259,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $565,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 7.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 756,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,388,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 120.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,571,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after buying an additional 858,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution. Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, marine and livestock coverages to businesses, throughout the United States.

