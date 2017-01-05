Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) COO Charles J. Meyers Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.29, for a total transaction of $71,458.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) opened at 365.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.45 and a 12 month high of $391.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.73 million. Equinix had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 648.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $409.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $155,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

