Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,301,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC were worth $151,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 41.2% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 50,823.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) opened at 68.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton Corporation, PLC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/epoch-investment-partners-inc-raises-position-in-eaton-corporation-plc-etn/1140901.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 19,913 shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,376,983.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Golden sold 14,626 shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $993,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,913.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton Corporation, PLC

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.