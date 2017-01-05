Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,568,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,192 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $135,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. BOKF NA increased its position in People’s United Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 227,442 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) opened at 19.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Stephens started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. FBR & Co raised People’s United Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded People’s United Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other People’s United Financial news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $222,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc (People’s United) is the bank holding company for People’s United Bank, National Association (the Bank). The principal business of the Company is to provide, through the Bank and its subsidiaries, commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers.

