Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 43,815 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,320,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $147,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) opened at 70.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Wedbush cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

