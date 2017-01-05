EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. CLSA upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) opened at 103.62 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $59.73 billion. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.65%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $1,297,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,646.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ann D. Janssen sold 10,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,003.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $706,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $10,947,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

