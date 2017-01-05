EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,811 shares. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. The firm’s market cap is $60.06 billion.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post ($1.80) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, VP Ann D. Janssen sold 10,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

