Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $30.51 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded up 1.33% during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 4,031,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.11.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business earned $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners L.P. news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

