Entergy Corporation (ETR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Entergy Corporation were worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,245,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 334,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 205,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) traded down 0.51% during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 403,890 shares of the company were exchanged. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.35. Entergy Corporation had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post $6.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Entergy Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entergy Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

Entergy Corporation Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

