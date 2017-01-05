Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Iberia Capital assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) opened at 11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $595.75 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

In other Energy Recovery news, General Counsel William Yeung purchased 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Lucus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. It operates through two segments: Water, and Oil & Gas. Its Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

