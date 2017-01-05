Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Endurance International Group Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) opened at 7.95 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company’s market cap is $1.13 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 18.29%. The firm earned $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, insider Katherine J. Andreasen sold 15,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $134,977.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Lasalvia sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $25,736.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 600.2% in the third quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,989,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 5,991,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,969,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 1,819,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,066,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,387,000 after buying an additional 549,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 489,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 475,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group Holdings

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company serves approximately 4.7 million subscribers across the globe with an integrated suite of over 150 products and services.

