Endo International PLC (ENDP) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to “Neutral”

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Endo International PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) opened at 17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $3.94 billion. Endo International PLC has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. Endo International PLC had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.95%. The firm earned $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Endo International PLC (ENDP) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to “Neutral”” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/endo-international-plc-endp-downgraded-by-citigroup-inc-to-neutral/1140818.html.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 14,000 shares of Endo International PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,430,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,021,000 after buying an additional 805,101 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 27.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 955,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 205,522 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 915,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 778,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 116,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International PLC

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.