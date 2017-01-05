Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 256,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded up 0.27% on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 582,229 shares of the company traded hands. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.60 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on neurological and endocrine-based diseases and disorders. The Company’s two lead late-stage clinical programs are Elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for women’s health that is partnered with AbbVie Inc (AbbVie), and NBI-98854 (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for the treatment of movement disorders.

