Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 56,801 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,801 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded up 1.713% on Thursday, hitting $48.395. The stock had a trading volume of 658,969 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4042.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.886 and a beta of 0.81. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 6,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $299,863.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,935.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within the CyrusOne footprint and beyond.

