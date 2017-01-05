Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 2,500 Shares of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its stake in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in FCB Financial Holdings were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 248.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 316.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FCB Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) traded down 1.63% on Thursday, reaching $48.25. 160,417 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. FCB Financial Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 2,500 Shares of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/emerald-advisers-inc-pa-sells-2500-shares-of-fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb/1141146.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of FCB Financial Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other FCB Financial Holdings news, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,118.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $845,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,648.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with one national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through approximately 50 branches in south and central Florida.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.